Kriti Sanon recalls being ‘shocked’ when her male friend said ‘marriage becomes a problem’ for actors

Kriti Sanon is looking forward to a packed 2022 as she has five releases scheduled for the year. The 31-year-old actor who received some favorable responses to her performance in the comedy-drama Mimi, recently opened up about how her friends and relatives reacted to her decision of becoming an actor.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Kriti said that her relatives were quite apprehensive about her joining the film industry in the beginning, but her parents supported her anyway. Kriti is an engineer, so her relatives were “shocked” by her decision. “They were like itni bright ladki hai, padhayi mein itni achi hai, kyun yeh sab chhodke jana (she is such a bright girl, good in academics, why leave give it all up)?”

Kriti added that they were concerned about her not getting married as “nobody wants to marry an actor or a model.” “There were a lot of things like shaadi nahi hoti jaldi (marriage will get delayed). You hear all these things, you joke about it, you laugh it out.” The Hum Do Hamare Do actor said that getting married “was never her agenda.”

Kriti, in the same conversation, said that she was quite shocked when a male friend of hers pointed out that marriage could be a problem if she chose to be in the entertainment industry. “One of my male friends, who is also still a friend, said that marriage becomes a problem, so I was just shocked that my generation also thinks this way. That was a little shocking and I was like why is everyone talking about marriage,” she said.

Kriti made her debut in Hindi movies in 2014 alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. In 2022, she will be seen in Bachchan Pandey, Shehzada, Ganapath, Adipurush and Bhediya.