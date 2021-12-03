Kriti Sanon reacts to being called the ‘female Aamir Khan’: ‘Don’t put me under so much pressure’

Kriti Sanon’s last release Mimi got her appreciation from all quarters. Playing a surrogate mother, the actor put on 15 kgs for the part. At a recent event, her efforts were compared to that of Aamir Khan, which left her blushing.

At the Agenga Aajtak 2021 event, the host asked if Kriti can be called the ‘female Aamir Khan’ given how she too likes things being perfect and also believes in experimenting with her characters. Stating that the comparison is huge, the actor said, “Nahi nahi itna zyada pressure mat dijiye. Aamir Khan sir ko touch karna bohot door ki baat hain. But yes main itna bol sakti hoon ki jab aap itna mehnat karte hain, aur itna passion se ek character ko jeete hain…aur jab woh bohot saraya jata hain…jab log aapke kaam ko dekte hai..tab wo satisfaction aata hain.” (No, no, don’t put me under so much pressure. I cannot even touch Aamir Khan sir. However, when you work hard with passion, and your work is noticed and appreciated, it feels satisfying).

The discussion then steered towards her other release Luka Chhupi, which had her play a girl in a live-in relationship. While the actor personally sees nothing wrong in it, she shared that she hasn’t thought about experiencing it in her life.

Kriti said, “There is nothing wrong in it. But, agar aap mujhe puchoge ki aaj, nahi….mere parents I don’t think…meri mom bohot bindaas behave karti hai…bolegi haan toh kya hogya…but when I have to or when I will…she will ask me what is the need (My mother behaves quite cool and might agree right now but when the time comes, she might ask me what’s the need)…so I don’t feel the need. But tomorrow if I am in a relationship, and I have to test it before marriage…because marriage is an important decision…then you never know.”

Kriti has films like Adipurush, Bhediya, Bachchan Pandey, Heropanti 2 and Ganpath in her kitty.