Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan ad pulled down by brand amid clothing controversy

Jewellery brand GIVA has pulled down the ad featuring actor Kriti Sanon amid the major backlash it received on social media.

The brand issued a statement that read, “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets. If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!”