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Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan ad pulled down by brand amid clothing controversy
A Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring actor Kriti Sanon has been pulled down by the brand amid controversy.
Jewellery brand GIVA has pulled down the ad featuring actor Kriti Sanon amid the major backlash it received on social media.
The brand issued a statement that read, “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets. If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!”
The advertisement featured Kriti in an ivory ensemble and soon after it dropped online, there was some backlash over Kriti’s outfit.
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Kriti Sanon responds to the backlash
On Tuesday, Kriti defended her outfit and interpretation of Raksha Bandhan, arguing that the essence of festivals lies in the emotions and meaning attached to traditions rather than clothing. She wrote, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have.”
She added, “We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”
Previously, Kangana Ranaut had also criticised Kriti’s choice of outfit and called it “intentionally creepy.” Without mentioning Kriti’s name, Kangana wrote, “It is a wonderful time to be a woman, our closets are full of variety of clothes, today’s woman is a global woman, from cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez. From all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/under garments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy.”
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