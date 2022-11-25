scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Kriti Sanon pens an emotional note for Bhediya director Amar Kaushik: ‘Can’t wait to be directed again by you’

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya has opened to positive reviews. The film is helmed by Amar Kaushik.

Kriti Sanon with Bhediya director Amar Kaushik.

Director Amar Kaushik’s latest horror comedy offering Bhediya released in theatres on Friday. The film, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, has opened to a positive response. Kriti on Friday wrote an appreciation note for Amar calling him ‘brilliant’.

Kriti in her post also said that she hopes to be directed by Amar again.

Kriti Sanon shared pictures with Bhediya director Amar Kaushik and wrote in the caption, “Our main man.. the asli Bhediya! The captain of our ship- @amarkaushik ! You are brilliant my friend.. and I’m so glad I could be a part of your world & your vision! And more than anything else, I’m happy I got to know you so closely.. apart from being one of the most hardworking honest people I know, You are a wonderful person with a beautiful heart and that reflects in your films. Never let the fire and passion within you lessen! Had a blast finding Anika with you and watch you create magic.. There are many more amazing stories to tell.. abhi toh shuruaat hai.. bohot khelna hai! Can’t wait to be directed again by you.. Till then.. I Wolf You.”

Before this, Kriti Sanon had posted a nostalgic note for the team of Bhediya, where she uploaded pictures from the sets. The actor wrote that she will always be proud of her character Anika. Kriti also praised Varun Dhawan for being a great co-star as she wrote, “You have killed it & how.. I’m so proud! I’m happy we could come together for this special one.. to many more- sooner this time.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Bhediya revolves around the life of a man, who gets bitten by a werewolf and turns into one every full moon night.

The makers of Bhediya had hosted a special screening of their film on Thursday. From Janhvi Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor, the event saw a huge turn out from Bollywood.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 08:04:00 pm
