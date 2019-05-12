Kriti Sanon on Panipat: Picking a sword is a different kind of high

Kriti Sanon is in a happy zone after the success of her recent release, Luka Chuppi. The actor is now gearing up for her upcoming mega project – Panipat.

Advertising

Kriti plays Maratha queen Parvati Bai in the period drama being directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Taking about Panipat, Kriti Sanon said, “I am very excited. It is the Marathas, but a different era (not the Sanjay Leela Bhansali one). This character is also quite different from what you’ve seen. It is about the Panipat war. I am playing Parvati Bai who is married to Sadashiv Rao (Arjun Kapoor). There is a whole love story which leads to the marriage and how she accompanies him to the war. She also has a very important role to play.”

The film revolves around the third Battle of Panipat and events that lead to this chapter in Indian history. Kriti added that working with Ashutosh Gowarikar and playing a Marathi woman were the biggest draws.

Advertising

“For me, firstly working with Ashutosh Gowariker, who is the master of period films and knows history to the T, was the biggest highlight. Then, a north Indian girl like me playing a Maharashtrian character for the first time. The way people talk is also different, forget about the dressing and jewellery. It does make you feel like you belong to a different world. The film is in Hindi but there are Marathi words and dialect. So, I did have Marathi diction training. I have done sword fighting. I recently shot for an action sequence. It was satisfying as an actor to another level because in real life I have not even slapped a guy. So suddenly you are picking a sword and killing people, it’s a different kind of high. I realised I love doing action. Then, there is horse riding. I had learnt a little bit in Raabta which I polished and tried to become a little better for this. So, it is a different experience. For the first time, I am playing a character that existed in real life,” Kriti Sanon said.

Kriti, who recently did a special dance number in Karan Johar’s Kalank, will also be seen romancing Diljit Dosanjh in Arjun Patiala. Talking about the quirky romantic comedy, the actor said, “It is not a love story. It is more of a comedy with love as one of the angles, but there is a lot of north Indian Punjabi chaos happening. So, it is a crazy mad north Indian comedy.”

While Panipat is expected to release in December 2019, the date for Arjun Patiala is yet to be announced.