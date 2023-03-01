Kriti Sanon on teaming up with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor for The Crew: ‘Finally getting to work with women I’ve admired as actors’

The team is finally assembling. Actor Kriti Sanon says she is excited to team up with actors like Tabu and Kareena Kapoor for her upcoming film The Crew, billed as a comedy set in the Indian aviation industry.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, The Crew follows three women who work and hustle to move on with life. “But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.”

Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in the Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada, told indianexpress.com that the film is likely to go on floors by the end of this month. The Crew is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor.

“It is a quirky fun film. It has got a lot to do with the camaraderie of these three women. It is very well written; it is very funny and has a thrill element to it as well. Obviously because Rhea is attached to it, it is going to look very good. Rajesh’s Lootcase was so fresh and funny. I am looking forward to finally getting to work with women who I have admired as actors, just play off them and have a good time. I will start the film by March end,” Kriti said.

Kriti Sanon made her Hindi film debut with the 2014 actioner Heropanti and went on to work in films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Mimi among others. Kriti said it’s “unbelievable” that it has been almost a decade for her in the industry as acting was far from her mind while growing up in Delhi.

“I was more into dancing earlier and was doing BTech. Someone told me I should do modelling because I have the height and face. So I did it more as a hobby. But it was only when I did TV commercials that I faced a moving camera and I really enjoyed it. I felt I could emote, that it was tapping into a creative side of mine. I was not conscious in front of the camera at all.

“I remember Shoojit Sircar had shot an ad with me! He told me, ‘You have that acting bug in you, you must explore it, do some workshop’. That’s when I started dreaming about being an actor. Then I moved to Mumbai, started giving auditions. I also enrolled in a private workshop for a bit, but I was just improving with every audition, there was no other way. Now when I look back at, it feels surreal that I have come this far,” she said.

Apart from The Crew, Kriti Sanon will also be seen this year in two other films. While Prabhas starrer mythological epic Adipurush, in which she stars as Sita, will hit screens in June, her actioner Ganapath, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff, is gearing up for an October 20 release.