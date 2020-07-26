Kriti Sanon on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara: It’s not ‘seri’

Kriti Sanon was very close to Sushant Singh Rajput at one point of time. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram) Kriti Sanon was very close to Sushant Singh Rajput at one point of time. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

It was heartbreaking for many to watch Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara. While many have shared their views on social media, actor and rumoured former partner Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to share the last clip of the film alongside a touching note.

“Its not Seri! And it will never sink in..This broke my heart..again..💔💔,” wrote Kriti.

The actor, who was very close to Sushant at one point of time, added, “In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much!”

Kriti also applauded Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra. “@castingchhabra I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought.. you made us feel too many emotions in your first!,” wrote the actor in her post.

Kriti Sanon shared wishes for Dil Bechara’s female lead Sanjana Sanghi by writing, “Wish you and @sanjanasanghi a beautiful journey ahead! 💛💛.”

Also read | Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: A part of my heart has gone with you

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput had featured together in the 2017 release Raabta.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.