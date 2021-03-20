Kriti Sanon on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘People stopped being sensitive, there was too much negativity’

Actor Kriti Sanon has opened up about the media attention around close friend Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise last year, saying, the discourse became toxic after a point and hence, she decided to stay away from it.

Sushant’s untimely demise in June 2020 shook the film industry, reigniting the nepotism debate and even becoming national news as central agencies investigated the actor’s death. Though Kriti Sanon initially shared her thoughts, both on Sushant and her relationship, she later stopped reacting to developments around the case because of the harsh social media trolling. The actor then preferred to remember Sushant in her own ways, occasionally posting his photos and celebrating his work.

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Kriti addressed why she went quiet about Sushant after a while. “At one point, there was so much noise around that I didn’t want to be a part of it. It reached a point where people stopped being sensitive, and there was too much negativity around. I didn’t want to be a part of that negativity,” she said.

Kriti, who starred alongside Sushant in Dinesh Vijan’s 2017 romance Raabta, said she felt it was better to keep her feelings about the situation private.

“I knew what I felt about the situation and I wanted to keep that to myself. I didn’t feel the need to talk to anyone about anything that I was feeling. Also, what you want to say, you can always say it on social media. You can write and express yourself instead of talking out loud,” she said.

Two days after Sushant’s death, Kriti had taken to Instagram to pen a heartbreaking post remembering him. “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living.”

“I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t… I wish so so many things… A part of my heart has gone with you… and a part will always keep you alive… Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will…” Kriti had written.

