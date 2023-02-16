Kriti Sanon on Shehzada and why she doesn’t want to become ‘extremely serious actor’ doing similar roles: ‘Don’t have to prove that I can act’

Kriti Sanon doesn’t understand the need to repeat for expected glory. If Bareilly Ki Barfi established her as a performer to watch out for and Mimi got her wider acclaim, the actor says she is comfortable to break out of the mold and attempt to always “mix it up”, otherwise there will be only one scenario for her and the audience: boredom.

After last year’s Bachchhan Paandey and Varun Dhawan-led Bhediya, Kriti will be next seen in Shehzada. The comedy action drama, remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun, will see her be paired opposite Kartik Aaryan.

When the trailer of the Rohit Dhawan directorial had released, many wondered how much scope a film like Shehzada has for its female actors to perform and shine, especially Kriti, who was coming after the acclaim of Mimi where she played a surrogate mother.

But Kriti Sanon is unfazed with the concern. She tells indianexpress.com that she can’t “engineer” her film choices according to trends and will try not to follow any pattern.

“Why do you want me to do the same thing every time? I am an actor, let me choose films which I feel I would be able to entertain the audience. Let me give you content that I would love to watch as an audience and I would love you to come and watch me in that film. But I don’t want to limit it by saying, ‘Now that I have Bareilly Ki Barfi and Mimi, that’s how I should be in every film.’ No! I will get bored of myself and you will get bored of me very soon.”

The actor says, after nearly a decade of working in the industry, she is finally at a place where she has earned audiences trust that she can “act”. With that milestone already achieved, Kriti says she wants to branch out and not be slotted as “this extremely serious actor.”

“I don’t have to prove myself that I can act. I have done that. Now I just want to try and do everything possible that I can. I also itch to do parts that give me a lot of creative satisfaction, which I will continue to do. But in the middle, I feel even I need a little break at times to want to do something breezy which I love to watch. I want to balance it. I don’t want to become this extremely serious actor who does only one kind of roles.”

Citing examples of Mimi or even her upcoming mythological epic Adipurush–where she plays Sita– Kriti says she gets “creative satisfaction” with such parts but a role like Shehzada also offers her something she always craves for: Timely fun onscreen.

“Even Bhediya, the character’s screen time was less but it was the cave scene for me that got me excited and wondering how will I do it. In Shehzada, it was a completely different vibe as I was coming from a serious film like Mimi and I just wanted to float, wanted to do these song and dance. As an actor you have to keep refreshing yourself and not get limited,” she adds.

Shehzada is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Aaryan. Also starring Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar, the film is set to be released February 17.