Kriti Sanon on Varun Dhawan sparking dating rumours with Prabhas: ‘Its neither pyaar, nor PR’

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas‘ dating rumours have been doing the rounds for a while now, and her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan further fanned the flames when he hinted that she is indeed in a relationship with her Adipurush co-star.

However, Kriti has now giving a clarification on her relationship status and debunked all rumours regarding her romantic life. Taking to Instagram story, Kriti wrote on Tuesday night, “Its neither Pyaar, nor PR. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!”

Following Varun’s comment on Kriti and Prabhas, several blind items and reports also cropped up in the last couple of days giving out details of how Prabhas is planning to propose to Kriti and that the two of them are soon planning to tie the knot.

The rumours built momentum when, on the sets of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, Varun told Karan Johar that Kriti’s ‘heart belongs to someone else’. He continued that the person ‘is shooting with Deepika Padukone’, confirming that it is Prabhas, who is currently busy with Project K, which stars Deepika. The clip of this video went viral and people were quite surprised with the news.

The rumours about Kriti and Prabhas have been brewing since the time Kriti, in an interview with India Today, had said that she’d “get married to Prabhas”. When Kriti was asked who she would marry, flirt or date among Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Prabhas, she replied, “I would flirt with Kartik, date Tiger, and would rather get married to Prabhas.”

While Kriti has not commented on her marriage plans, Prabhas in an earlier interview with indianexpress.com had said that he had promised his parents that he’d get married after Baahubali, and his parents want him to get married as soon as possible. Confessing that he’s been facing pressure to ‘get married, settle down and start a family’, he had said, “These conversations always take place at home. It is very normal. Like every mother, my mother too wants me to settle down and have kids. During Baahubali, I told her that let me finish the movie and then I’ll think about marriage. Now, I don’t have a choice so I tell her not to stress. It will happen when it is supposed to happen. Obviously, I want to get married and settled down, but it will happen at the right time.”

Kriti and Prabhas are awaiting the theatrical release of their film Adipurush, directed by Om Raut. The two play Ram and Sita in the period drama.