CBI investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is a ray of hope: Kriti Sanon

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her reaction following Supreme Court’s order directing the CBI to take over the investigations into the death of the Bollywood actor.

Kriti posted on her Instagram story, “Last 2 months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry and confusing. So many versions, facts and opinions floating, except the WHOLE TRUTH. Supreme Court’s order for CBI investigation of Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the TRUTH will finally shine. Let’s all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now! #CBIForSSR #SushantSinghRaiput.”

Kriti Sanon, who shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2017 film Raabta, had shared on her Instagram stories earlier that the CBI should ‘take over’ the actor’s death case.

“I pray that the Truth comes out SOON.. His family, his friends, fans and all loved ones deserve this closure..I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it’s investigated without any political agendas, in the TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! Its high time his soul rests in peace! #CBIForSSR #SushantSinghRajput,” posted Kriti on Thursday.

Earlier, Kriti Sanon also became a part of the #PrayersForSSR movement. She shared a photo of herself with folded hands and wrote, “Because its always a good time to pray.. 🙏🏻Sending out Prayers and Positivity 💛 May the truth shine soon.. ☀️ Today, this independence day, lets also free ourselves from negativity and hate while we stand for our beliefs and for what is right. #jaihind #happyindependenceday #PrayersForSSR #MayTruthPrevail #LoveBeforeHate.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai.

