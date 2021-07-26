Mimi movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Kriti Sanon-Pankaj Tripathi movie is now streaming on Netflix, Jio Cinema

Mimi is streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinema.

Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi’s surrogacy drama Mimi is live on Netflix and Jio Cinema, the film’s team announced during an Instagram interaction on Monday evening. The film was supposed to release on July 30. However, in honour of lead star Kriti’s birthday on July 27, the movie started streaming on the OTT platforms from 6:30 pm today.

Earlier, during an interaction with indianexpress.com, director Laxman Utekar had stated that Mimi does not attempt to break any taboo as it is just a humorous and emotional tale of two mothers. “This film is an emotional journey of two mothers and Bhanu. We are not trying to break any taboo. It is a tale told very humorously. But it does explain surrogacy in a basic language,” the director told indianexpress.com.

Kriti Sanon plays a surrogate mother in Mimi. Talking about the prep for her role, Kriti said, “I divided the film into two parts – A happy schedule and a sad schedule. The first schedule was easier because the only thing I had to do was pick up the accent and mannerism but in the second schedule, I had to put on 15 kilos to look pregnant from the face. Not exercising at all, stuffing myself even when I was not hungry and eating all sorts of oily food made me nauseous. That was a bit of a journey.”