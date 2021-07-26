scorecardresearch
Monday, July 26, 2021
Mimi movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Kriti Sanon-Pankaj Tripathi movie is now streaming on Netflix, Jio Cinema

Mimi movie release live updates: Laxman Utekar directorial Mimi stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 26, 2021 8:21:26 pm
MimiMimi is streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinema.

Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi’s surrogacy drama Mimi is live on Netflix and Jio Cinema, the film’s team announced during an Instagram interaction on Monday evening. The film was supposed to release on July 30. However, in honour of lead star Kriti’s birthday on July 27, the movie started streaming on the OTT platforms from 6:30 pm today.

Earlier, during an interaction with indianexpress.com, director Laxman Utekar had stated that Mimi does not attempt to break any taboo as it is just a humorous and emotional tale of two mothers. “This film is an emotional journey of two mothers and Bhanu. We are not trying to break any taboo. It is a tale told very humorously. But it does explain surrogacy in a basic language,” the director told indianexpress.com.

Kriti Sanon plays a surrogate mother in Mimi. Talking about the prep for her role, Kriti said, “I divided the film into two parts – A happy schedule and a sad schedule. The first schedule was easier because the only thing I had to do was pick up the accent and mannerism but in the second schedule, I had to put on 15 kilos to look pregnant from the face. Not exercising at all, stuffing myself even when I was not hungry and eating all sorts of oily food made me nauseous. That was a bit of a journey.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Kriti Sanon's Mimi.

20:21 (IST)26 Jul 2021
Mimi star Kriti Sanon's early birthday celebrations
20:04 (IST)26 Jul 2021
Kriti Sanon responds to Kangana Ranaut's post about Mimi

"It was very sweet when Kangana Ranaut posted about Mimi. It was very encouraging," Kriti Sanon told Bollywood Hungama when she was asked about her reaction to Kangana's post on her newly released film. 

19:49 (IST)26 Jul 2021
Not seen Mimi's trailer yet? Watch it now!

19:34 (IST)26 Jul 2021
Kriti Sanon on breaking barries through Mimi

“Films have a lot of power to change mindsets and bring about changes in society. It encourages people to start a conversation on topics that we don’t want to talk about or don’t talk about enough. When that happens in an entertaining manner, it leaves an impact, which is more important," Kriti had earlier said when asked about Mimi's subject. 

19:19 (IST)26 Jul 2021
Mimi's premature release!

The original plan was that Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Laxman Utekar and Dinesh Vijan would watch the film together. But Dinesh, who celebrates his birthday today, thought it would be great if Mimi is experienced by everyone, including Kriti and Pankaj's fans and media together. During the live session on Instagram, the Mimi producer mentioned the early release of the film is Kriti's birthday gift. Kriti celebrates her birthday on July 27. When Kriti asked why an early release, Dinesh said, "Like babies are born premature, our film can also come early."

Mimi star Kriti Sanon is looking forward to her birthday celebration as she will turn 31 on July 27. Besides Mimi, Kriti has Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya and Adipurush in her kitty.

