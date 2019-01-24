Kriti Sanon: Luka Chuppi is situational, we aren’t forcing you to laugh

Just like her last film Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film Luka Chuppi is also a rom-com, set in the small town of Mathura. Kriti, who was flanked by co-actors Kartik Aaryan, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak at the trailer launch of Luka Chuppi, remarked that comedy is indeed a difficult thing to do.

“It is very difficult to do comedy in general. If you can make people laugh, it’s the best thing. But our film is situational, so, we are not forcing you to laugh. When you do a film like this, you should be happy, so that you can transfer the energy into the film,” Kriti said.

Luka Chuppi explores the concept of a live-in relationship in a small town. While the characters of Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan start living-in together, they act like a married couple for the world. And just when they believe that things are all happy and exciting, their love story faces a speed-breaker as their families begin to live with them. What follows is a lot of laughter, drama and confusion.

While Sanon has been lately seen doing slice-of-life films, at the trailer launch, the actor said that she doesn’t want to get comfortable in one space. “I don’t want to get comfortable in one place. That’s not how I am looking at it, though my next two films are also happy films. But I connect with the roles. If I like the role, I will do it,” she said.

Luka Chuppi is slated to release on March 1.