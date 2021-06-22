Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff dazzle in black in Daboo Ratnani’s calendar 2021 photos

Kriti Sanon on Tuesday unveiled her look for ace photographer Daboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar. Dressed in an all-black ensemble with her hair open, Kriti Sanon looks stunning in the photo. Both Kriti and Daboo took to their Instagram handles to share the calendar picture. The same day Tiger Shroff, who will be seen opposite Kriti in Ganapath, revealed his look from the calendar shoot.

Daboo Ratnani caught Tiger doing what he does best — dance — as rain droplets form a gorgeous backdrop of the black-and-white photo. The photographer, while complimenting Kriti’s look alongside her photo, wrote, “You Should See Her In A Crown. Enchanting Kriti @kritisanon for #dabbooratnanicalendar2021.”

While for Tiger, he wrote, “Life Isn’t About Waiting For The Storm To Pass…It’s Learning To Dance In The Rain. Extraordinaire Tiger @tigerjackieshroff.” Tiger Shroff, while sharing his photo, heaped praise at Daboo. “@dabbooratnani making it rain before the monsoons! Thanks for another fun fast shoot,” the WAR star wrote.



Daboo Ratnani also shared a behind-the-scene photo of himself with Kriti, where both seem to be in a fun mood. Another BTS photo is a surprise for fans as it features not only Kriti Sanon but also Abhishek Bachchan, whose was the first look to be unveiled for the calendar.

Dabboo Ratnani has so far shared looks of Alia Bhatt, Sunny Leone, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani and Vidya Balan.

Actors Tara Sutaria, Vijay Devarakonda and Sunil Grover have made their debut on the coveted calendar.

While describing Alia’s photo Daboo Ratnani had written, “She’s Some Magic, Some Wild Spirit & A Little Bit of Poetry !! Alluring Beauty Alia Bhatt @aliaabhatt.”