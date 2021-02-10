Kriti Sanon rides into Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapath

The makers of Ganapath on Wednesday announced that they have roped in Kriti Sanon to star opposite Tiger Shroff in the upcoming Bollywood movie.

Vikas Bahl directorial Ganapath will mark the second collaboration of Kriti and Tiger after their debut film Heropanti.

Talking about Ganapath, Kriti Sanon said in a statement, “I am thrilled to re-unite with Tiger after about 7years and also to be directed by Vikas in a space that is so new to me. I have been wanting to explore the genre of action since a while now and I am super excited to do so on such a massive scale with Pooja Entertainment. Jackky is a very passionate producer and I am glad to be starting my journey with them with such a cool character.”

Vikas Bahl added, “Kriti not only has a riveting screen presence but she also has the persona of a superstar. She is truly ‘The Right One’ to star opposite Tiger as I am confident she will make a perfect action heroine. I am extremely excited and looking forward to working with the two wonderful artists.”

Ganapath, bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani, will go on the floors soon. It is scheduled for a 2022 release.