Friday, July 16, 2021
Kriti Sanon is Param Sundari in Mimi’s first song, Kangana Ranaut finds her ‘stunning’

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to appreciate Kriti Sanon, whose film Mimi is ready for release. The makers also released the movie's first song, Param Sundari, today.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
July 16, 2021 7:01:30 pm
Kriti Sanon in MimiMimi song Param Sundari is composed by AR Rahman.

The makers of Mimi on Friday dropped their latest song Param Sundari, composed by music maestro AR Rahman. Mimi’s Param Sundari is a foot-tapping dance number, which features a raw and rustic Kriti Sanon performing an electrifying dance, with umpteen number of thumkas. Impressed by Mimi’s trailer that dropped a few days ago, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to give a shout-out to Kriti. She wrote, “How amazing you look, all the best for #Mimi. Trailer looks amazing @kritisanon.”

Quite different from Rahman’s signature tunes, Param Sundari, crooned by Shreya Ghoshal, is a delectable mix of folk and funk. Talking about the track, the composer said, “Param Sundari is a reflection of the lead character Mimi’s dreams. We wanted something catchy and desi which could capture the simplicity of life in small towns and the love that ties all people together. I think we found the right balance with this track. Enjoy Param Sundari!”

Mimi follows the journey of an aspiring actress who becomes a surrogate mother to make easy money. Unfortunately for her, life has other plans. Besides Kriti Sanon, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa among others.

Mimi is bankrolled by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. The film, helmed by Laxman Utekar, will start streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from July 30, 2021.

