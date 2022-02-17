Kriti Sanon is Bachchhan Paandey’s Myra in action-packed poster

Kriti Sanon is set to add fire to the upcoming Bachchhan Paandey. Revealing her fiery avatar on Thursday, the makers revealed Kriti’s first look on social media through a new poster of the film. The poster has Kriti atop a bike holding a gun as her co-star Akshay Kumar rides it.

The poster comes ahead of the film’s trailer launch on Friday. Akshay shared the new poster and wrote, “#BachchhanPaandey ke nazar ke teer aur @kritisanon ki holi pe goli. Fasten your seatbelts…iss baar kuchh alag hi maza aane wala hai. Trailer out tomorrow!”

Akshay Kumar had recently released a poster of his character too. He said, “This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop.”

Bachchhan Paandey was initially scheduled to hit theatres in 2020 but the pandemic delayed the film. The shooting finally wrapped up in July 2021 and the movie is now set to release in theatres on March 18.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and Prateik Babbar. While Kriti and Tripathi shared screen space in one of last year’s hit film Mimi, Jacqueline was last seen in horror comedy Bhoot Police.

Speaking about the film’s reception, Kriti Sanon earlier told PTI, “I felt the audience shift with the response which came my way. A lot of people woke up to the actor side of me, which is something every artiste desires. Not just the audience, even people in the industry, when you talk to someone, or walk into a meeting, you feel that shift in perception… I could sense that.”