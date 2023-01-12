Kriti Sanon interrupts Kartik Aaryan and says ‘let me also do films, will you do all of them?’

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, who attended their upcoming movie Shehzada’s trailer launch in Mumbai today, had a playful banter going on among them. Kriti told Kartik during the event that he should allow other people to do movies and said, “kya saare films aap he karenge?”

In the viral video, Kartik looked at Kriti and said, “Aap itne saari filme kar rahi hai (You are doing so many films).” To which Kriti gave a witty reply and said, “Toh acchi baat hai, humko bhi karne dijiye. Kya saara aap he karenge (It’s a good thing. Let us also do movies, will you alone do all the films).” Kriti also added that Shehzada is a very special film for her.

Earlier, Kriti had shared pictures from the sets of Shehzada and wrote, “And its finally a wrap!! #Shehzada. Happy sad feeling as always.. Sad that this beautiful journey has come to an end.. And happy that we can share it with you all very soon! Stay Tuned.”

A few days ago it was reported that Kartik has turned producer for Shehzada after the film faced a financial crisis. A source revealed, “Shehzada encountered a financial crisis and if someone had not stepped in at that moment, the project would have been stalled. Kartik offered to forego his remuneration. That’s when the other producers offered to have him on board as a producer.”

Shehzada is the Hindi remake of Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo. The film will be released on February 10, 2023.