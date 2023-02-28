Kriti Sanon snaps at reporter who asked her about Kartik Aaryan as Shehzada flops at box office: ‘Is this the platform?’

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have starred together in the Bollywood films Luka Chuppi (2019) and the recent Shehzada (2023). Kriti also shot a special video with Kartik when his 2022 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a blockbuster hit. But recently, she got miffed when a reporter asked her about Kartik at an award ceremony.

Kriti recently attended Zee Cine Award 2023. She interacted with the media at the red carpet. As she was talking about bagging a nomination for her performance in the 2022 film Bhediya, one reporter asked her, “What do you like about Kartik the most?” A visibly miffed Kriti asked the reporter, “Is this the platform to talk about that?”

The actor had earlier addressed the rumours of her dating Kartik. She told Hindustan Times, “If you ask me about these petty things, they don’t bother me at all. It just makes you feel like ‘I wish my life was as interesting as it sounded it to be.'”

Not just Kartik, there were rumours about Kriti dating her Adipurush co-actor Prabhas, after Varun Dhawan made indirect comments about it. Clarifying the speculation, the actor had written on social media, “It’s neither Pyaar, nor PR. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!” The rumours began when Varun, on the sets of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, told Karan Johar that Kriti’s ‘heart belongs to someone else’. He went on to say that the person ‘is shooting with Deepika Padukone’.

Meanwhile, Kriti’s last release Shehzada, which starred Kartik in the lead role, failed miserably at the box office. Shehzada is the Hindi remake of Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo. She will be next seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush.