Kriti Sanon joins Tiger Shroff in Ganpath for some ‘full-on action’, watch

Kriti Sanon, who recently featured in Mimi and Hum Do Hamare Do, is now gearing up for actioner Ganapath. On Wednesday, Kriti shared a glimpse of her character in the Vikas Bahl directorial. The video shows Kriti, who plays Jassi in the film, clad in an uber-cool leather jacket and riding a bike. Sharing the video on her social media platforms, Kriti wrote that she is “super excited” for the film and asked her fans to “get ready for a dhamaka.”

“Shoot Mode on! Super excited to start my #Ganapath journey as Jassi with full on action and loads of fun as I begin with the UK schedule. Get ready for a dhamaka,” she wrote.

Talking about Ganapath, the 31-year-old, who will be seen doing some high-octane action sequences in the film, said in a statement, “I am thrilled to re-unite with Tiger after about 7 years and also to be directed by Vikas in a space that is so new to me. I have been wanting to explore the genre of action since a while now and I am super excited to do so on such a massive scale with Pooja Entertainment. Jackky is a very passionate producer and I am glad to be starting my journey with them with such a cool character.”

Earlier this week, Tiger Shroff left his fans excited and impressed with his video post on social media platforms. In the video, the Heropanti actor was seen performing action sequences, which promised that Ganapath will take action a notch higher in Hindi cinema. Sharing the video on Instagram, Tiger wrote, “God aur janta, apan aaj dono ke aashirwad se shuru kar raha hai #Ganapath ka UK schedule.”

Ganapath will release on December 23, 2022.