Kriti Sanon opens up about freezing her eggs: ‘I will marry, have kids when I feel ready’

Kriti Sanon has been celebrating the success of Cocktail 2, which has earned over Rs 140 crore worldwide. While her career has been on the upswing, fans have been expecting Kriti to announce her rumoured relationship with entrepreneur Kabir Bahia. Kriti has stayed mum on the subject and has made it clear that her personal life is private. But, in a recent interview, Kriti opened up about another aspect of her personal life and shared that she froze her eggs while she was preparing for her National Award-winning performance in Mimi.

In a chat with Humans of Bombay, the 35-year-old actor was asked if she ever thinks about the “biological clock of women” as she is often asked about her marriage plans. Kriti revealed that she froze her eggs while she was preparing for Mimi. “I am saying this for the first time. I froze my eggs,” she said.

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Kriti elaborated on her decision and shared, “There was a time when I was thinking… I thought I never want to be tied down to the fact that I need to get married now or I need to have kids now and I am doing it because I have a timeline. Whether it’s marriage or it’s kids, you need to do it when you feel it inside, when you feel ready for it. It shouldn’t come out of some clock or some pressure.”

‘Fortunate that I could afford it’

Kriti acknowledged that the procedure is expensive and she was fortunate enough that she could afford it. “I know that everyone cannot afford it and I am fortunate that I could afford it so I did it,” she saaid.

She said that she did it “very smartly” at a time when she was asked to gain weight for a film role. “Very smartly, I did it during that time when I had to gain weight for Mimi. It makes you bloat, and I was anyway gaining weight. I spoke to someone who told me this is the best thing you can do for yourself if you can. It’s the best gift that you can give yourself. And it was playing on my mind. Then, when I was told to gain weight, I thought I have two months of no shoot and all I am supposed to do is gain weight and this is a film on surrogacy so let me just do it because I felt everything,” she said.

‘Tougher to get pregnant after a certain age’

Kriti shared that the process of getting her eggs frozen was “disruptive.” “There is a point where you feel almost like hormonally… like disruptive… And almost like a pregnant woman, your mood swings are going like off the charts,” she said.

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“I am glad that I did it because I don’t want to have that in my head. I don’t want to have a clock in my head of doing the most important things of my life because of a clock,” she said and added, “When people ask when are you getting married, their main question is when are you having kids because unfortunately, women’s bodies are like that. It is tougher to get pregnant in a healthy way, and even for the baby to be healthy, it’s tougher after a certain age so I think I just took that call because instinctively, it came to me and I could afford it.” She admitted that it was “not an easy process but worth it.”

When Priyanka Chopra opened up about freezing her eggs

Previously, Priyanka Chopra also opened up about the same and shared that she froze her eggs in her early 30s. She previously told Dax Shepherd in his podcast, “I felt such freedom, I did it in my early thirties and I could continue on an ambitious warpath, I wanted to achieve and I wanted to get to a certain place in my career. Also, I had not met the person with whom I wanted to have children. So, with that anxiety-inducing, and with my mom who is an ob-gyn (obstetrician-gynaecologist) going, 36…just do it.”

Kriti Sanon is yet to announce her next film after Cocktail 2.

Disclaimer: This article highlights personal experiences and reflections regarding egg freezing for educational and informational purposes. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Fertility procedures involve distinct medical complexities and variations; always seek the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider or reproductive specialist regarding your personal health decisions.