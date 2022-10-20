Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal dazzle, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kartik Aaryan bring the glam. See pictures

Bollywood celebrities had to chose between two Diwali parties on Wednesday night. While Ramesh Taurani’s bash attracted several stars, Kriti Sanon also hosted a party for her close friends and family. After attending producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party Vicky Kaushal showed up at Kriti’s bash. Varun Dhawan attended the party with his wife Natasha Dalal. Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Nushratt Bharuccha, Vaani Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha were the other guests seen at the bash.

Party host Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a lehenga. Kriti’s sister-actor Nupur Sanon and mom Geeta Sanon were also seen alongside her.

See all photos from Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party:

Looks like Bollywood had a busy Wednesday night!