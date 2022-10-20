scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal dazzle, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kartik Aaryan bring the glam. See pictures

Kriti Sanon hosted her industry colleagues like Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, and others at her Diwali bash.

Kriti Sanon hosted many who's who for a Diwali bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood celebrities had to chose between two Diwali parties on Wednesday night. While Ramesh Taurani’s bash attracted several stars, Kriti Sanon also hosted a party for her close friends and family. After attending producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party Vicky Kaushal showed up at Kriti’s bash. Varun Dhawan attended the party with his wife Natasha Dalal. Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Nushratt Bharuccha, Vaani Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha were the other guests seen at the bash.

Party host Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a lehenga. Kriti’s sister-actor Nupur Sanon and mom Geeta Sanon were also seen alongside her.

Also read |Bhediya trailer: Varun Dhawan has ‘Rampuri jaise nakhun and Dracula jaise daant’ in horror comedy

See all photos from Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party:

 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aditya Roy Kapur (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

Looks like Bollywood had a busy Wednesday night!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 10:27:14 am
