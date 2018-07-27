Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor attend Dinesh Vijan and Kriti Sanon’s birthday bash

Dinesh Vijan and Kriti Sanon celebrated their birthday together on Thursday evening. Dinesh Vijan and Kriti Sanon celebrated their birthday together on Thursday evening.

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, known for producing films like Raabta, Stree, Bandlapur, Go Goa Gone and Hindi Medium among others, turned a year older on Thursday. To celebrate the occasion, he organised a party for his friends and colleagues from the film industry at a restaurant in Mumbai. In attendance were Varun Dhawan with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Raabta actors Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Stree actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

From the photos that surfaced on social media, it appeared like the Bareily Ki Barfi actor Kriti Sanon who turns 28 today also celebrated her birthday with the director-producer. Sharing a photo from the bash, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra wished Kriti and wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday dearest @kritisanon stay gorgeous and wonderful 😊much love 💜.” Sophie Chaudhary, who was also present at the celebrations, posted a series of photos from last night. She also wished Kriti on her birthday and wrote a sweet message for her, “Happy birthday my darling @kritisanon .. Such a fun night😍❤️🎂 Known you since your first movie, Nenokkadine.. and so happy for u! Wish you even more happiness, love and success!❤️ #birthdaygirl #kritisanon.”

Manish Malhotra shared this photo with Kriti Sanon as he wished her on her birthday. Manish Malhotra shared this photo with Kriti Sanon as he wished her on her birthday.

Sophie Choudry with Athiya Shetty at Kriti Sanon and Dinesh Vijan’s birthday celebration. Sophie Choudry with Athiya Shetty at Kriti Sanon and Dinesh Vijan’s birthday celebration.

Sophie Choudry shared a photo with Nushrat Bharucha and Guru Randhawa from Kriti Sanon’s birthday party on Thursday. Sophie Choudry shared a photo with Nushrat Bharucha and Guru Randhawa from Kriti Sanon’s birthday party on Thursday.

Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry and Kriti Kharbanda posed for a photo at the birthday bash. Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry and Kriti Kharbanda posed for a photo at the birthday bash.

Sophie Choudry with Manish Malhotra and Kriti Sanon at Dinesh Vijan’s birthday bash Sophie Choudry with Manish Malhotra and Kriti Sanon at Dinesh Vijan’s birthday bash

Yami Gautam, Athiya Shetty, Norah Fatehi, Kriti Kharbanda and Fatima Sana Shaikh also graced the birthday celebrations of Dinesh Vijan and Kriti Sanon on Thursday evening.

Yami Gautam attended Kriti Sanon and Dinesh Vijan;s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam attended Kriti Sanon and Dinesh Vijan;s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Kharbanda came with balloons at the birthday party of Kriti Sanon. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Kharbanda came with balloons at the birthday party of Kriti Sanon. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Norah Fatehi was also spotted at Kriti Sanon’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Norah Fatehi was also spotted at Kriti Sanon’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning as she posed at the birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning as she posed at the birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nushrat Bharucha looked stunning at Kriti Sanon’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nushrat Bharucha looked stunning at Kriti Sanon’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ashutosh Gowariker, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari came to wish colleagues Vijan and Kriti on their special day.

Imtiaz Ali at Dinesh Vijan’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Imtiaz Ali at Dinesh Vijan’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vishal Bhardwaj snapped at Dinesh Vijan’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vishal Bhardwaj snapped at Dinesh Vijan’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari came for Dinesh Vijan and Kriti Sanon’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari came for Dinesh Vijan and Kriti Sanon’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

See more photos from Kriti Sanon-Dinesh Vijan birthday celebrations

Kriti Sanon and Dinesh Vijan clciked at their birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon and Dinesh Vijan clciked at their birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon’s rumoured beau Sushant Singh Rajput posed for the shutterbugs at her birthday celebrations on Thursday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon’s rumoured beau Sushant Singh Rajput posed for the shutterbugs at her birthday celebrations on Thursday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Stree actors Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor also came for the birthday celebrations of their film’s producer Dinesh Vijan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Stree actors Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor also came for the birthday celebrations of their film’s producer Dinesh Vijan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Siddharth Malhotra who has been away from limelight for quite some time now, was seen at Kriti Sanon-Dinesh Vijan’s party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Siddharth Malhotra who has been away from limelight for quite some time now, was seen at Kriti Sanon-Dinesh Vijan’s party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aditya Roy Kapur came dressed in black for the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aditya Roy Kapur came dressed in black for the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan wished Dinesh Vijan in his Instagram story. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan wished Dinesh Vijan in his Instagram story. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan arrived at Dinesh Vijan’s birthday party with girfriend Natasha Dalal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Varun Dhawan arrived at Dinesh Vijan’s birthday party with girfriend Natasha Dalal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

It was only on Thursday that Dinesh launched the trailer of his upcoming horror-comedy Stree with the entire team of the film.

