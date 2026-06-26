Kriti Sanon chooses Deepika Padukone’s Veronica; but says Cocktail 2 ‘completely different’

Cocktail 2 star Kriti Sanon has addressed inevitable comparisons with Deepika Padukone’s iconic Veronica from the 2012 film Cocktail. Kriti revealed why she would have loved to play Veronica in the first Cocktail, while making it clear that her character, Ally, is a completely different personality with her own journey.

Kriti picks Veronica over Meera

During a recent interaction with Filmfare, Kriti Sanon was asked which role she would have chosen if she were a part of the original Cocktail—Diana Penty’s Meera or Deepika Padukone’s Veronica.

Without hesitation, Kriti Sanon chose Veronica, saying, “Veronica, definitely. Veronica had a lot of depth and damage. There was a whole arc and many layers to her character. It was a slightly edgier role for that time.”