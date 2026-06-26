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Kriti Sanon chooses Deepika Padukone’s Veronica; but says Cocktail 2 ‘completely different’
Kriti Sanon has addressed the inevitable comparisons with Deepika Padukone as she steped into Cocktail 2, saying she expected them but isn't worried.
Cocktail 2 star Kriti Sanon has addressed inevitable comparisons with Deepika Padukone’s iconic Veronica from the 2012 film Cocktail. Kriti revealed why she would have loved to play Veronica in the first Cocktail, while making it clear that her character, Ally, is a completely different personality with her own journey.
Kriti picks Veronica over Meera
During a recent interaction with Filmfare, Kriti Sanon was asked which role she would have chosen if she were a part of the original Cocktail—Diana Penty’s Meera or Deepika Padukone’s Veronica.
Without hesitation, Kriti Sanon chose Veronica, saying, “Veronica, definitely. Veronica had a lot of depth and damage. There was a whole arc and many layers to her character. It was a slightly edgier role for that time.”
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On comparisons with Deepika Padukone
With Kriti playing the female lead in Cocktail 2, comparisons with Deepika Padukone’s memorable performance have already begun. However, the actor says she isn’t bothered by them.
“No, I’m not, actually. Do I expect it? Yes, I do. It’s kind of obvious, as I’m doing a film which is a franchise to the film that she’s done before. The characters, somewhere, have a similar energy of being slightly disruptive, unhinged and free-spirited. But Ally and Veronica are so different and I’m glad that they’re different.”
She further explained why recreating Veronica would not have made sense and said, “Why would I play the same character that Deepika has already done? That doesn’t make sense. That’s what’s fresh about Cocktail 2. It’s a completely different story with completely different conflicts and different characters. Ally has her own personality even though it may seem like it’s coinciding somewhere. She’s a completely different person than Veronica.”
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‘I don’t pay heed to it at all’
Kriti also shared her perspective on the constant discussions surrounding actors, box office numbers and career comparisons. When asked how she deals with the chatter about comparisons and competition in the industry, she replied, “I don’t pay heed to it at all.”
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