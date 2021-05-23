Kriti Sanon celebrates 7 years in Bollywood: ‘The journey from Heropanti to Bachchan Pandey has been the best phase of my life’

It’s been seven years to the release of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s debut film Heropanti. The actors on Sunday celebrated the debut film’s release and their journey in film industry. Kriti posted a video on Instagram in which she shared some throwback pictures from the sets of Heropanti. “7 Years of Heropanti, 7 Years in the industry, 7 years of Loving what i do.. Its been a beautiful journey so far, the best phase of my life. These pictures bring back so many memories.. Missing you guys more,” she wrote.

In the video, she thanked producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Sabbir Khan for believing in her. “Can’t thank you enough Sajid sir for getting us into this magical world of cinema. And the journey from Heropanti to Bachchan Panday has been the best phase of my life,” Kriti expressed.

Tiger Shroff also congratulated Kriti for completing 7 years in Bollywood. “Happy 7 years Kriti. May you continue to rise and shine every year,” he wrote. Tiger and Kriti will be sharing the screen space yet again in Ganapath, the first installment of the action franchise, which will be directed by Vikas Bahl.

Tiger thanked Sajid for “the opportunity and constant love and support.” He said, “Hope I have not let you down.”

“Congratulations. Can’t wait to get back on a set with you sooner than later. May you continue to achieve and excel with your amazing work. Miss you,” he wrote.

At present, Kriti and Tiger, both have multiple projects in their kitty. Tiger announced Heropanti 2 and Rambo earlier this year. Kriti has Prabhas’ starrer Adipurush to her credit. She will also be seen in Mimi, Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey and Bhediya.