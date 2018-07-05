Kriti Sanon: I’m learning something new every single day while playing different characters

Kriti Sanon believes one should do a film for the right reason. Kriti Sanon believes one should do a film for the right reason.

Actor Kriti Sanon believes there is more insecurity in the acting profession but the only way to survive in the industry is to go with the flow and understand that nothing lasts forever. An engineering graduate, Kriti became a model before debuting as an actor with Heropanti in 2014.

She has since featured in films such as Dilwale, Raabta and Bareilly Ki Barfi. “There is insecurity and competitiveness here, but that is in every field. Maybe it’s a little bit more here, but that’s the kind of job I’ve chosen for myself. The best way is to go with the flow, be true to yourself and put your 100 per cent, so you don’t regret not doing something you could have,” Kriti said.

The actor says rather than focusing on quantity, one should do a film for the right reasons.

“I realise that success and failure both don’t last for too long, you are as good or bad as your last film. It’s very important to choose the film for the right reason. It’s important to balance things out and not get stuck in one kind of cinema or genre. As an actor, it not only helps me grow but also gives the audience to see a different version of you. I’ve always tried to do that.”

The 27-year-old actor says learning is a constant in life as that helps one to evolve.

“I’m learning something new every single day while playing different characters. Like, I am learning about my own processes, what works and doesn’t work for me. With every director, actor you imbibe certain things, learn about the technicalities of filmmaking, especially when you are an outsider.”

Kriti is excited about her line up of films. She has Arjun Patiala with Diljit Dosanjh, Lukka Chuppi co-starring Kartik Aryan, the comedy franchise Houseful 4 and Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat featuring Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

All these films, Kriti says, will keep her on her toes as they are remarkably different from each other.

“Arjun Patiala had a north Indian dialect, Lukka Chuppi is based in Mathura so it has that dialect and for Panipat, I’ll have to learn Marathi to get that dialect because I play a Marathi princess and Houseful has two different eras, exploring that in one film will be exciting and different,” she says.

