Kriti Sanon turns 30: Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana and others wish the Bollywood actor

Kriti Sanon is celebrating her 30th birthday today. To make her day special, Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana, Athiya Shetty, Sophie Choudry and Manish Malhotra among others took to social media to wish the Bollywood actor.

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared on her Twitter account, “Sending you my best wishes @kritisanon. Happy Birthday🎂 Have a fabulous year ahead!”

Manish Malhotra wrote on his Instagram account, “The gorgeous and fabulous @kritisanon birthday wishes 💕stay your fabulous self which you have from your Modelling days to the Movies .. #love #muse #kritisanon.”

Tiger Shroff tweeted, “Hope you keep rising and soaring higher every year. Lots of love always dimpy.. happy happy birthday @kritisanon.” Kriti made her Bollywood debut with Tiger in the film Heropanti.

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur shared a Boomerang video on Instagram. Along with the video, she wrote, “Happiest birthday my love, my life, my everything! You only and only deserve the best things in life…the nicest things!! You are the MOST beautiful soul I know.”

Here are all the birthday wishes for Kriti Sanon:

On the work from, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Mimi, directed by Laxman Utekar.

