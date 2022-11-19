Kriti Sanon calls Adipurush ‘part of our history’, says ‘this is an opportunity to get our religion globally out there’

Actor Kriti Sanon says that her upcoming film Adipurush presents Indian “history and religion” to the world and therefore, it is important for the makers to take their time in making it perfec. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is based on the Ramayana. The film’s teaser drew a lot of criticism from the audience who were shocked by the poor VFX quality. The makers later delayed the film’s release.

While promoting her upcoming release Bhediya in Indore, Kriti was asked about the VFX of Adipurush and the actor said that since it is a “part of our history” and “extremely important.” She said, “As our director Om Raut mentioned in the note that was brought out. It is a film that we all are extremely proud of. It is a film which is of a grand canvas. It is a part of our history. It’s extremely important and it needs to be put out in the right way and in the best possible way because that’s what he also had envisioned.”

The actor, who is playing Sita in the film, added, “A one minute, 35 second teaser came out and I guess there is a lot more to the film that he needs to be work upon, which needs that time and we all want to give it the best shot because this is an opportunity to get our history, to get our religion globally out there. And it’s a story we are all proud of, so it needs to be done in the best possible way. I think he is going to give it all the time it needs and all the efforts it needs because the heart and soul is in the right place.”

Om Raut had previously released a statement announcing that the film’s release will be delayed. His statement read, “Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India is proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going.”

Adipurush was earlier scheduled to release in January but will now release on June 16. Adipurush also stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles.