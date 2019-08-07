Housefull 4 actor Kriti Kharbanda: It’s challenging to reinvent constantly

Kriti Kharbanda was already an established star in south film industry when she decided to make her debut in Bollywood, a difficult decision that she says meant starting all over again.

The actor, who made her debut with 2016 film Raaz: Reboot and went on to star in films such as Guest iin London and Shaadi Me Zaroor Aana, says the most challenging aspect is fighting your own doubts.

“The toughest part for to start all over again is battling your own emotions. Not just as an actor but as a human being. It is challenging to fight your own thoughts and not put yourself down.

“Initially, it was difficult for me to come from somewhere where I was established and to start from scratch and then find my place. I have found my place here. I am pretty secure now,” Kriti told PTI.

She says she has always been critical of her own work.

“I am my biggest critic and sometimes I forget that I am also human and I need to stop criticising myself. It is not about the place you make in but the place you make for yourself. You need to stop comparing yourself to other people.”

Kriti has two forthcoming films — Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti.

She says she is not worried about being typecast as the ‘go-to actor’ for comedy films at this point but is keen to explore other genres as well.

“I have done comedy films but they all have been different. The challenge is to reinvent yourself every time. I would like to explore different genres but I choose from what comes to me.

“My other films are different, like Chehre and Taish. I have found a balance between doing something in indie space like a Bejoy Nambiar film and then a slightly serious film like Chehre and then comedy capers like Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti,” Kriti said on the sidelines of an event for Charles and Keith here. She launched the wedding collection of the brand.