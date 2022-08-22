Krishna Shroff reacts to rumours of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s break-up: ‘She’s still one of the first few people I’d call…’

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always maintained a uniform response about their relationship over the past six years: they’re just good friends. However, their dinner dates, Maldives getaways have spoken volumes to the extent that even their Bollywood contemporaries have acknowledged their relationship even if they haven’t. Recently, there were rumours that the couple had parted ways, though neither party has confirmed or denied.

Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna was asked about her sisterhood with Disha and whether it was affected with the recent speculation. She told News 18, “Disha and I have literally spent our formative years together. She was just starting out in the industry, while I was trying to figure out who I was and where I fit in. We’ve always come out on top because we’ve always supported one another. She’s still one of the first few people I’d call if I needed help, and I know she’d be there. In a world where women are constantly pulling each other down, she and I are the opposite.”

Earlier, Jackie Shroff had told Bombay Times that the two are still ‘thick buddies’. He had also said that he has seen them go out together and added that he doesn’t keep track of his son’s love life, as he doesn’t want to infringe on his privacy. “See, it is up to them whether they are together or not, whether they are compatible (with each other) or not. It is their love story, like me and my wife (Ayesha) have our love story,” he said, adding that they share a good equation with Disha.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Ek Villain Returns and also has Yodha in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Tiger has Screw Dheela in the works.