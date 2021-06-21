Krishna Shroff says dad Jackie Shroff has not liked any of her boyfriends: ‘He has been right throughout’

Actor Jackie Shroff said that it’s tough to ‘find the right kind of guy for his princess’, his daughter Krishna Shroff. When Krishna was asked about Jackie’s reaction to her boyfriends, she answered, “I don’t think my dad has ever liked who I have been with. But I don’t blame him, he has been right throughout.”

The two shared a laugh at that statement, and Jackie added in an interview to Bollywood Bubble, “I respected who she liked, who she loved. She has to go through the journey. But obviously, as a father, to find the right kind of guy for my princess is tough.” On whether he was an protective father, afraid to let go of his daughter, he said that he wasn’t like that, “No, no, it’s her heart. Finally, she has to live her life with the person, wake up with that person and sleep with that person. Parents aren’t there forever. They have to find someone who loves and cares for them, as much as they deserve. That’s why I’m saying, it’s very difficult to find someone for my princess.”

During the course of the interview, Jackie said that his kids — Krishna and Tiger Shroff — ‘are straightforward and sincere’. “Dono ke dil ka saaf hai. I am lucky to have both these children, who have always given me happiness. They’re great kids. They have no malice towards anybody and are absolutely decent children. Not saying this because they’re my children, but by the things they do and say. Both are talking about health, she has got a gym and is a mixed martial art enthusiast. My son is into gymnastics and dancing. Both the kids are talking about health, that’s what the kids of our generation should learn.”

Jackie spoke about the financial difficulties that he faced in his childhood, and how his mother protected him from it. “I was lucky to not go through a grind. I was lucky that I was discovered on the road, to become a model. My mother’s blessing has always with me, that’s what got me into modelling, right from living in a shanty, looking at my parents struggle. It was the struggle of my parents that I saw. My struggle was nothing. Things kept falling into my hand. And, I worked. I worked my soles off. I kept working, 13 or 14 hours a day, and just like that 37 years went by. The struggle has been keeping calm and keeping sane. The struggle has been keeping a protocol of being an actor, and being responsible about what you speak. I never spoke beyond my understanding.”

When Krishna was asked about what she has learnt from her parent’s stories, she answered, “I love hearing my family history, hearing about my father’s journey. I respect him more than anyone else in the world, and hearing about where he started off, with his hard work and who he is, is just so inspiring and motivating. It makes me respect him 1000 percent more than I already do.”