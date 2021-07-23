scorecardresearch
Friday, July 23, 2021
Krishna Shroff’s latest photo sets internet ablaze, Disha Patani says ‘insane that body’

Krishna Shroff recently made her screen debut in the music video of the single "Kinni Kinni Vaari". She also hinted at a collaboration with brother Tiger Shroff in the future.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 23, 2021 9:36:19 pm
Krishna Shroff is a self-confessed fitness freak. (Photo: Instagram/kishushroff/divzphoto)

Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff is setting social media ablaze with her latest photoshoot. Her new magazine cover has received a thumbs-up from several Bollywood celebs, including close friend and actor Disha Patani.

A self-confessed fitness freak, Krishna’s Instagram photo has her flaunting her well-toned abs. While Disha Patani commented on the magazine cover photo, “Insane that body,” Elli AvrRam added, “OMG!!!! Cover of the year.” Others like Athiya Shetty, Amrita Arora, Farah Khan Ali, Siddhanth Kapoor, Priyaank Sharma and Malvika Raaj also commented on Krishna’s post.

Also read |Tiger Shroff vs Disha Patani vs Jackie Shroff: Krishna Shroff predicts who will win this dance-off

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

Krishna Shroff recently made her screen debut in the music video of the single “Kinni Kinni Vaari”. The entrepreneur is sure that the music video will not lead to a Bollywood debut.

Also read |Tiger Shroff’s sister on his relationship with Disha Patani: ‘Cool to see him being himself around someone’
Krishna told indianexpress.com, “For me, anything I do has to spark an interest, strike a chord. And Bollywood doesn’t do that. There is so much more to do. People need to start looking a little beyond (Bollywood).”

She, however, hinted at a collaboration with brother Tiger Shroff in the future. “You would probably see me collaborate on a song with Tiger before you see me in a film with him. I think I have a good voice but haven’t dared to sing in front of anyone,” she said.

