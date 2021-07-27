scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Must Read

Krishna Shroff’s latest photo has Disha Patani yelling out ‘beautyyy’

Krishna Shroff shared a new photo from her latest photoshoot on Instagram and Disha Patani shared her love in the comments section.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2021 10:22:00 pm
krishna shroffKrishna Shroff's latest photo has left Disha Patani in awe. (Photo: Krishna Shroff/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff has left her fans in awe with her latest photoshoot. Krishna took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a new click from her magazine photoshoot and that left many, including actor Disha Patani, completely mesmerised.

As Krishna posted her photo, Disha commented “Beautyyy.” Disha has previously left wonderful comments on most of Krishna’s photos from the shoot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

Krishna and Disha have a pally relationship as Disha is rumoured to be dating Krishna’s brother Tiger. The two often pose for photos together and shower love on each other on social media.

Also Read |Krishna Shroff’s latest photo sets internet ablaze, Disha Patani says ‘insane that body’

Her mother Ayesha Shroff shared in the comments, “Woah!!!”

Krishna was recently seen in the music video of the track “Kinni Kinni Vaari.” In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Krishna had shared that she has no plans of making her way as an actor. “Probably not. Definitely not. For me, anything I do has to spark an interest, strike a chord. And Bollywood doesn’t do that. There is so much more to do. People need to start looking a little beyond (Bollywood),” she shared.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Nora Fatehi: 14 celebrity photos that you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 27: Latest News

Advertisement
X