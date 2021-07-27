Krishna Shroff’s latest photo has Disha Patani yelling out ‘beautyyy’

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff has left her fans in awe with her latest photoshoot. Krishna took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a new click from her magazine photoshoot and that left many, including actor Disha Patani, completely mesmerised.

As Krishna posted her photo, Disha commented “Beautyyy.” Disha has previously left wonderful comments on most of Krishna’s photos from the shoot.

Krishna and Disha have a pally relationship as Disha is rumoured to be dating Krishna’s brother Tiger. The two often pose for photos together and shower love on each other on social media.

Her mother Ayesha Shroff shared in the comments, “Woah!!!”

Krishna was recently seen in the music video of the track “Kinni Kinni Vaari.” In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Krishna had shared that she has no plans of making her way as an actor. “Probably not. Definitely not. For me, anything I do has to spark an interest, strike a chord. And Bollywood doesn’t do that. There is so much more to do. People need to start looking a little beyond (Bollywood),” she shared.