Krishna Shroff gets a Maldives trip ‘for one’ from brother Tiger Shroff on birthday, mother Ayesha gifts her a diamond bracelet. See photos

Friday, January 21, 2022
Krishna Shroff took to Instagram to share photos from her birthday celebrations. She also shared photos of her birthday gifts on social media, including the one from brother Tiger Shroff.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 21, 2022 1:22:00 pm
tiger shroff sisterTiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is celebrating her birthday on Friday. (Photo: Krishna Shroff/Instagram)

Krishna Shroff is celebrating her birthday on Friday and the party began one day in advance. Krishna took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos from her birthday eve with mother Ayesha Shroff.

Ayesha shared in the comments, “My pudding.” Disha Patani shared, “Happy b’day keeshu” and Krishna’s brother Tiger Shroff showered her photos with heart emojis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff)

Krishna shared this photo on her Instagram story. krishna shroff Her birthday cake looks delicious. tiger shroff Krishna shared a video on her stories showing her family album.

Krishna shared in a recent interview with The Times of India that her birthday ritual comprises of “lots of food, dessert, and champagne on tap.” She told the publication that as far as gifts are concerned, her brother Tiger once got her a Mini Cooper and it was “pretty cool.” “Other than that, I always tell them to avoid anything materialistic. If they want to splurge on me, they know a ticket to any new destination is my happiness,” she said.

Also Read |Deepika Padukone on shooting intimate scenes in Gehraiyaan: ‘It wasn’t easy, not explored in Indian cinema before’

On her Instagram stories, Krishna shared that this year, Tiger gifted her a trip to Maldives for ‘one person only.” She shared a photo of a diamond bracelet she got from her mother Ayesha. Disha Patani also sent a huge bouquet of flowers.

krishna shroff Krishna shared her gift from her brother Tiger on her Instagram story. krishna shroff Krishna’s mother Ayesha gifted her a diamond bracelet. disha patani She also shared a sneak peek of Disha Patani’s gift.

Krishna is a fitness enthusiast. She had earlier told ETimes that she got into fitness after she had a really bad break up. “When I first stepped into a gym, I was going through a really bad breakup. It was actually my first break-up. He was my first boyfriend, my first relationship. First experiences are always a big learning experience. I lost myself. I started prioritising him over me,” she had then said.

