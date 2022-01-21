Krishna Shroff gets a Maldives trip ‘for one’ from brother Tiger Shroff on birthday, mother Ayesha gifts her a diamond bracelet. See photos

Krishna Shroff is celebrating her birthday on Friday and the party began one day in advance. Krishna took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos from her birthday eve with mother Ayesha Shroff.

Ayesha shared in the comments, “My pudding.” Disha Patani shared, “Happy b’day keeshu” and Krishna’s brother Tiger Shroff showered her photos with heart emojis.

Krishna shared in a recent interview with The Times of India that her birthday ritual comprises of “lots of food, dessert, and champagne on tap.” She told the publication that as far as gifts are concerned, her brother Tiger once got her a Mini Cooper and it was “pretty cool.” “Other than that, I always tell them to avoid anything materialistic. If they want to splurge on me, they know a ticket to any new destination is my happiness,” she said.

On her Instagram stories, Krishna shared that this year, Tiger gifted her a trip to Maldives for ‘one person only.” She shared a photo of a diamond bracelet she got from her mother Ayesha. Disha Patani also sent a huge bouquet of flowers.

Krishna is a fitness enthusiast. She had earlier told ETimes that she got into fitness after she had a really bad break up. “When I first stepped into a gym, I was going through a really bad breakup. It was actually my first break-up. He was my first boyfriend, my first relationship. First experiences are always a big learning experience. I lost myself. I started prioritising him over me,” she had then said.