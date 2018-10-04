Krishna Raj Kapoor’s prayer meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Asha Bhosle, Rekha and others in attendance

Krishna Raj Kapoor’s prayer meeting was held at Sahara Star Banquet Hall in Mumbai.

Family members and other Bollywood biggies on Thursday attended the prayer meeting of Krishna Raj Kapoor. The prayer meeting was held at Sahara Star Banquet Hall in Mumbai. Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on October 1.

Krishna Raj Kapoor, 87, passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor were clicked arriving for Krishna Raj Kapoor’s prayer meeting.

Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Rima Kapoor and other Kapoor family member were seen ariving at Krishna Raj Kapoor’s prayer meeting.

Amitabh Bachchan at prayer meet of Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon, Asha Bhosle, Poonam Dhillon were also present at Krishna Raj Kapoor’s prayer meeting.

Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived together.

Shweta Bachchan, Riddhima Kapoor were present at Krishna Raj Kapoor’s prayer meeting.

Rekha, Twinkle Khanna, Dimple Kapadia were clicked arriving for Late Krishna Raj Kapoor’s prayer meeting.

Sussanne Khan came with her family.

Rakesh Roshan and wife Pinky Roshan was present at Krishna Raj Kapoor’s prayer meeting.

Nitin Mukesh attended Krishna Raj Kapoor’s prayer meeting.

Prem Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt were seen at Krishna Raj Kapoor’s prayer meeting.

Sanjay Kapoor arrived with mother Nirmal Kapoor and wife Maheep.

The news of Krishna Raj Kapoor’s demise was confirmed by her son Randhir Kapoor, who in a statement to PTI, said, “My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest…old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise.”

Earlier on Monday, when the mortal remains of late Krishna Raj Kapoor arrived at the Chembur bungalow of the Kapoors, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan among others paid their last respects.

