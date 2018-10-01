Follow Us:
Monday, October 01, 2018
Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and others pay last respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor

Bollywood mourns the loss of Krishna Raj Kapoor, who passed away on Monday morning due to cardiac arrest.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 1, 2018 3:14:34 pm
Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on October 1 at 5 am.

Legendary actor Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away today. The news was confirmed by her son Randhir Kapoor, who in a statement to PTI, said, “My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest…old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise.” Krishna, 87, passed away due to cardiac arrest.

The mortal remains of late Krishna Raj Kapoor arrived at the Chembur bungalow of the Kapoors. Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan among others arrived to pay their last respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor.

sanjay kapoor at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral Sanjay Kapoor arrives at the Kapoor residence to pay last respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor. kareena kapoor khan photos Kareena Kapoor Khan was present at the Kapoor residence. saif ali khan photos Saif Ali Khan arrives at the Kapoor residence to pay last respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor photos Karisma Kapoor at the Kapoor residence in Mumbai. babita kapoor at krishna raj kapoor mansion Krishna Raj Kapoor’s daughter-in-law Babita Kapoor at the Kapoor residence.

maheep kapoor sanjay kapoor wife Maheep Kapoor arrives at the Kapoor residence to pay last respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor. krishna raj kapoor son rajiv kapoor Krishna Raj Kapoor’s son Rajiv Kapoor at the Kapoor residence in Mumbai. Kajol at Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet Kajol leaves the Kapoor residence. rani mukerji photos Rani Mukerji was also spotted at the Kapoor residence.

ayan mukerji at krishna raj kapoor residence Ayan Mukerji arrives to pay last respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor.

