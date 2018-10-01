Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and others pay last respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor

Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on October 1 at 5 am. Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on October 1 at 5 am.

Legendary actor Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away today. The news was confirmed by her son Randhir Kapoor, who in a statement to PTI, said, “My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest…old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise.” Krishna, 87, passed away due to cardiac arrest.

The mortal remains of late Krishna Raj Kapoor arrived at the Chembur bungalow of the Kapoors. Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan among others arrived to pay their last respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Sanjay Kapoor arrives at the Kapoor residence to pay last respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was present at the Kapoor residence.

Saif Ali Khan arrives at the Kapoor residence to pay last respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor at the Kapoor residence in Mumbai.

Krishna Raj Kapoor's daughter-in-law Babita Kapoor at the Kapoor residence.

Maheep Kapoor arrives at the Kapoor residence to pay last respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Krishna Raj Kapoor's son Rajiv Kapoor at the Kapoor residence in Mumbai.

Kajol leaves the Kapoor residence.

Rani Mukerji was also spotted at the Kapoor residence.

Ayan Mukerji arrives to pay last respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor.

