Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and others pay last respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor

Legendary actor Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away today. The news was confirmed by her son Randhir Kapoor, who in a statement to PTI, said, “My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest…old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise.” Krishna, 87, passed away due to cardiac arrest.
The mortal remains of late Krishna Raj Kapoor arrived at the Chembur bungalow of the Kapoors. Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan among others arrived to pay their last respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor.
Also read | Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away
Also read | Krishna Raj Kapoor dies at 87: Bollywood pays tribute
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App