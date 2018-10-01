Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Krishna Raj Kapoor’s cremation took place according to both Hindu and Sikh rituals. Krishna Raj Kapoor’s cremation took place according to both Hindu and Sikh rituals.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Rani Mukerji, Boney Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Anil Ambani among others attended the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor, the wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor. The cremation took place according to both Hindu and Sikh rituals at Chembur Electric crematorium in Mumbai.

Krishna Raj Kapoor, 87, passed away on Monday morning due to cardiac arrest.

Krishna, who married Raj Kapoor in May 1946, is survived by her sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and daughters Ritu Nanda and Rima Kapoor-Jain.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with father Randhir Kapoor heading to funeral venue. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Rajiv Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Amitabh Bachchan paying last respects. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Randhir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan pays last respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji at the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor at Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Rani Mukerji with Boney Kapoor at the funeral. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

