Monday, October 01, 2018
Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday morning due to cardiac arrest. She was 87.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 1, 2018 7:09:33 pm
krishna raj kapoor cremation Krishna Raj Kapoor’s cremation took place according to both Hindu and Sikh rituals.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Rani Mukerji, Boney Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Anil Ambani among others attended the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor, the wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor. The cremation took place according to both Hindu and Sikh rituals at Chembur Electric crematorium in Mumbai.

Krishna Raj Kapoor, 87, passed away on Monday morning due to cardiac arrest.

Krishna, who married Raj Kapoor in May 1946, is survived by her sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and daughters Ritu Nanda and Rima Kapoor-Jain.

Also read | Krishna Raj Kapoor dies at 87: Bollywood pays tribute

kareena kapoor krishna raj kapoor dead Kareena Kapoor Khan with father Randhir Kapoor heading to funeral venue. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) rajv kapoor and kareena kapoor Rajiv Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Also read | Varun, Alia, Sonam and others pay last respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor

amitabh bachchan photo Amitabh Bachchan paying last respects. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) kareena kapoor khan photos Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) amitah bachchan with abhishek bachchan Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) aamir khan krishna raj kapoor Aamir Khan pays last respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji at the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) arjun kapoor photos Arjun Kapoor at Krishna Raj Kapoor’s funeral.  (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) rani mukerji with Boney Kapoor Rani Mukerji with Boney Kapoor at the funeral. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

