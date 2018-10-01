Krishna Raj Kapoor dies at 87: Bollywood pays tribute

Krishna Raj Kapoor was 87. Krishna Raj Kapoor was 87.

Krishna Raj Kapoor, the wife of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the Kapoor family matriarch, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 87 due to cardiac arrest.

Krishna Raj Kapoor tied the knot with Raj Kapoor in 1946. She is survived by her five children – three sons Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and two daughters, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor.

Randhir Kapoor told PTI, “My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest…old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise.”

Also Read | Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away

The last rites of Krishna will be performed at Chembur crematorium.