Monday, October 01, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Krishna Raj Kapoor dies at 87: Bollywood pays tribute

Following news of the death of Krishna Raj Kapoor, on Monday, celebrities expressed their condolences on social media.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 1, 2018 10:42:52 am

 

Krishna Raj Kapoor dead Krishna Raj Kapoor was 87.

Krishna Raj Kapoor, the wife of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the Kapoor family matriarch, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 87 due to cardiac arrest.

Krishna Raj Kapoor tied the knot with Raj Kapoor in 1946. She is survived by her five children – three sons Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and two daughters, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor.

Randhir Kapoor told PTI, “My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest…old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise.”

The last rites of Krishna will be performed at Chembur crematorium.

Bollywood celebrities pay tribute to Krishna Raj Kapoor.

10:42 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Krishna Aunty may you rest in peace, says Farah Khan.

Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote on Twitter, "Such sad news this morning.. the most beautiful lady of our industry Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away.. my heart goes out to the entire family.. Krishna Aunty may you rest in peace."

10:39 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Kunal Kemmu on Krishna Raj Kapoor: Elegant, regal and loving

Kunal Kemmu tweeted, 'Elegant, regal and loving - that’s how I remember Krishnaji from the few times that we met. She will be dearly missed. Condolences, love and prayers to the family. #KrishnaRajKapoor.'

10:35 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
We love you Krishnaji, says Aamir

Aamir Khan shared on Twitter, "If Raj Kapoor was an institution in film making, Krishnaji was an institution in living life. A very sad loss to all of us. My love and warmth to Randhirji, Rishiji, Chimpuji, Reema, Rituji and everyone in the family. We love you Krishnaji."

10:34 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Anupam Kher on Krishna Raj Kapoor

Anupam Kher wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Smt. #KrishnaRajKapoorJi. She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that I met. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Kapoor and Nanda family. Om Shanti.🙏"

Krishna Raj Kapoor's granddaughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a throwback photo on Instagram, and wrote: "I love you- I will always love you - RIP dadi."

