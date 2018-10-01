Krishna Raj Kapoor dies at 87: Bollywood pays tribute

Krishna Raj Kapoor, the wife of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the Kapoor family matriarch, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 87 due to cardiac arrest.
Krishna Raj Kapoor tied the knot with Raj Kapoor in 1946. She is survived by her five children – three sons Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and two daughters, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor.
Randhir Kapoor told PTI, “My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest…old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise.”
Also Read | Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away
The last rites of Krishna will be performed at Chembur crematorium.
Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote on Twitter, "Such sad news this morning.. the most beautiful lady of our industry Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away.. my heart goes out to the entire family.. Krishna Aunty may you rest in peace."
Kunal Kemmu tweeted, 'Elegant, regal and loving - that’s how I remember Krishnaji from the few times that we met. She will be dearly missed. Condolences, love and prayers to the family. #KrishnaRajKapoor.'
Aamir Khan shared on Twitter, "If Raj Kapoor was an institution in film making, Krishnaji was an institution in living life. A very sad loss to all of us. My love and warmth to Randhirji, Rishiji, Chimpuji, Reema, Rituji and everyone in the family. We love you Krishnaji."
Anupam Kher wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Smt. #KrishnaRajKapoorJi. She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that I met. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Kapoor and Nanda family. Om Shanti.🙏"