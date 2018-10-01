Follow Us:
Monday, October 01, 2018
Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away

Legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday morning. She was 87.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 1, 2018 9:15:07 am
Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday morning due to cardiac arrest. She was 87.

“My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest…old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise,” son Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Raveena Tandon wrote, “Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength,and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap”

Suhel Seth too took to Twitter and shared his condolences. He wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn the passing on of Krishna Raj Kapoor ji. A formidable woman, the Kapoor Khandaan anchor and an amazing human being. @chintskap @realnikhilnanda.”

Krishna Raj Kapoor, who tied the knot with Raj Kapoor in May 1946, is survived by Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor.

The last rites will be performed at Chembur crematorium.

More details awaited.

