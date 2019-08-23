Krishna Janmashtami Songs 2019: Top Bollywood Dahi Handi songs of all time

As India indulges in the festivities of Krishna Janmashtami on Friday, August 24, we list down Bollywood songs that will add to the fervour of the celebration. Enjoy the ‘Dahi-handi’ competitions with this playlist.

1. Radhe Radhe

The latest addition to the Janmashtmi playlist is Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha’s “Radhe Radhe” from their upcoming film Dream Girl. The song has a setting similar to that of Lord Krishna’s birthplace Gokul, Mathura. Put on your dancing shoes as this Amit Gupta crooned song will make you hit the dance floor from the onset.

2. Go Go Go Govinda

Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudheva, “Go Go Go Govinda” is a quintessential song to play as you watch your friends make human pyramids to break a pot with butter inside. The high-voltage song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

3. Vo Kisna Hai

As you celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna this Janmashtami, play “Vo Kisna Hai” from Vivek Oberoi and Isha Sharvani starrer film Kisna. The song composed by Ismail Darbar beautifully sings praises of Krishna and Radha.

4. Machh Gaya Shor

Back in 1974, Kishore Kumar gave an ideal song to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi, “Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re” is a must to add to your playlist.

5. Radha Kaise Na Jale

Radha and Krishna’s love for each other has also found its place in Bollywood songs. The A.R. Rahman composition from Lagaan, in the voice of Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan beautifully captures the essence of their relationship.

6. Yashomati Maiyya Se

Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey added soul to this devotional song composed by music composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal. The song from the 1978 movie Satyam Shivam Sundaram is picturised on Padmini Kolhapure. You can definitely start your day with the devout number.

7. Govinda Aala Re

A must song every Janmashtami, this one is timeless. Part of 1963 movie Bluff Master, this song was sung by Mohammed Rafi. It had Shammi Kapoor breaking the Dahi handi.

8. Chandi ki Daal Pe

This Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji song from the movie Hello Brother will make you break into dance.

9. Bada Natkhat Hai Ye

If you just want to enjoy soulful renditions while decorating your house on Janmashtami, this Lata Mangeshkar song from the 1972 movie, Amar Prem is a perfect match. It talks about the love between Krishna and his mother Yashodha.

10. Maiya Yashoda

Starring Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, “Maiya Yashoda” from the movie Hum Saath Saath Hai is just what you need to celebrate Krishna Janmostav.