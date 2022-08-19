Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Bharti Singh dresses son Laksh as Krishna, Kajal Aggarwal and Shilpa Shetty share wishes

As India celebrates Krishna Janmashtami, Bollywood celebs also wished people on the occasion. The festival marks the birth of lord Krishna. Many celebrities also shared photos and videos of their celebration.

Comedian Bharti Singh shared a video as her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa planted a series of kisses on their son Laksh‘s cheeks. Sharing the video, Bharti wrote, “thankyou god for everything 🙏🏽❤️🧿🤗😍❤️😘 #krishnajanmashtami #love❤️ #golla @laksh_singhlimbachiya @haarshlimbachiyaa30.”

Kajal Aggarwal also shared photos of her son Neil Kitchlu. Kajal wrote, “Happy 4 months to the love of my life #NeilKitchlu 🥰❤️ and happy Krishna Janmashtami to all ! #krishnajanmashtami #happybirthdayshrikrishna 😍.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also shared a video and wrote, “जय कन्हैयालाल की। 🌼 Janmashtami ki shubhkaamnayein aap sabhi ko🙏♥️#krishnajanmashtami #gratitude #blessed #divine #balgopal.”

Actor Shriya Saran shared a beautiful dance video. The actor, who is also an accomplished Kathak dancer, shared her video with the caption, “Happy Janmashtami, let’s spread love and happiness today ! I see krishna in dance , that’s my way of connecting to divine. Tell me what’s yours .”

Preity Zinta shared via Twitter, “May this auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami bring a lot of positivity, prosperity and joy to your life. Happy Janmashtami to all those who celebrate. #makanchor #Janmashtami #श्रीकृष्ण #ting.”

May this auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami bring a lot of positivity, prosperity and joy to your life. Happy Janmashtami to all those who celebrate. #makanchor #Janmashtami #श्रीकृष्ण #ting pic.twitter.com/7Yrgcam3Ei — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 19, 2022

Here’s wishing a happy Janmashtami to everyone!