Konkona Sensharma’s hilarious response as a fan calls her ‘aged’: ‘Privilege to age as opposed to die tragically young’

Konkona Sensharma came back with quite a hilarious response as a fan appreciated her talent and also said that it was a pity to see her ‘aged’. It started with the actor sharing photos of her pet on Instagram and how the pandemic made her a dog parent.

“Last lockdown I rescued this cutie but this is my first dog and I hadn’t managed to train her properly,” Konkona wrote, adding, “So so happy to have sent my Pepita here for toilet training, leash training and general confidence building. Thank you so much @mitalisalvi and team! Also how goofy does my Pepita look.” While the picture post received adorable comments from Zoya Akhtar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sandhya Mridul and others, a comment from a fan attracted Konkona’s attention. The person praised Konkona as an actor and also wrote how Bollywood has not done justice to an artist like her.

“It is very sad to see you being aged. Industry didn’t did justice with your kind of artists. You were my crush in school life. I wanted to see you more after Ek Thi Daayan. You are just amazing,” the comment read. In response to it, Konkona replied, “Aww, don’t be sad. It is a privilege to age as opposed to die tragically young.”

Many of Konkona’s fans complimented the actor and her pet. “Most beautiful post on the internet today,” a comment read, while another read, “How amazing are you looking, Koko.”

Earlier in an interview, the actor spoke about how she does not adhere to set standards and is least interested in film industry trends. “I don’t care. I am not at all interested in what the industry is doing, what the trends are, how it is changing. I have lost all interest. I am just doing my own work and make my life interesting. But I do hope it (industry) is doing well. I am very much in the moment. I do what is interesting to me. I never wanted to act and direct films so I never made plans. I have always gone with the flow,” Konkona told PTI.

On the work front, Konkona was last seen in Ajeeb Daastaans. She featured in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Geeli Pucchi alongside Aditi Rao Hydari.

Konkona will be seen in The Rapist and Scholarship. Her directorial debut A Death In The Gunj, which released in 2017, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.