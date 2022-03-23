Konkona Sen Sharma: I don’t view myself as a woman

Konkona Sen Sharma recently spoke about the gender construct as viewed by society, and how she doesn’t see herself fitting into it.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, the acclaimed actor stated that she doesn’t see herself as a woman.

“I don’t view myself as a woman. I see myself as being completely neutral. Gender is a taught concept that I don’t relate to. Even when I have to be very feminine in a film, I have to learn how to. There’s no one way of being a woman or a man or anything in between. I’ve always felt a bit androgynous,” Konkana said.

On the work front, Konkona Sen Sharma will be seen next in her mother Aparna Sen’s movie The Rapist. She also has Netflix web series Soup and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kuttey in her kitty.