Konkona Sen Sharma, Amol Parashar soft-launch their relationship with a playful reel, watch

Konkona Sen Sharma and Amol Parashar have shied away from confirming or denying their rumoured relationship. But in a rare PDA moment, the couple took to their Instagram handles on Thursday to share a playful reel on Amol’s 40th birthday. While neither of them has still confirmed they’re dating, it can very well be considered a soft-launch of their relationship.

Konkona Sen Sharma and Amol Parashar displayed their impeccable comic timings and playful banter in the Instagram reel , set to Imael Angel’s popular song “Bad Times.” “When it’s his birthday and he doesn’t want to do anything!,” read the text on the reel. “HBD AP!,” wrote Konkona in the caption.

Several of their fellow actors expressed their amusement in the comment section and also wished Amol a happy birthday. These included Kusha Kapila, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Amruta Subhash, Akshay Oberoi, Gulshan Devaiah, Dolly Singh, Ayush Sharma, Tara Sharma, and Tillotama Shome among others.

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“Mother + Daddy hard launch is why I pay my internet bills,” commented stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

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Konkona also took to her Instagram Stories to wish Amol and wrote, “Happy birthday Besharam,” referring to his popular live show Besharam Aadmi.

Konkona and Amol’s relationship

Konkona Sen Sharma and Amol Parashar began dating after they were cast opposite each other in Alankrita Shrivastava’s 2019 romantic film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare on Netflix India. However, they kept their relationship under tight wraps. When asked how he’d describe his bond with Konkona, Amol told the Times of India last year, ““That is for us to worry about.”

“We had a great time working together. That’s why we’re still friends. In 2018, I shot that film and not everybody you kind of connect with at the same level as I did with Konkona,” he added.

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Arguing that if the rumours of him dating Konkona happened five years earlier, he’d have felt bad because he doesn’t want his personal life to take attention away from his work.

“However, people made me understand, there’s a natural progression of fame, where after a certain point, when people know you enough and they have strong feelings about you, they want to know about your life. It’s a natural thing that will happen. And when you don’t react, it dies down,” said Amol, claiming that it was people who made their relationship “official”.

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Konkona Sen Sharma was seen posing with Amol Parashar at the premiere of his popular Amazon Prime Video comedy show Gram Chikisalay last year, but Amol insisted it wasn’t any kind of a “statement.” “My family was there, my friends were there, my closest people were there. I literally got pictures clicked with each and every one of them. But I guess this was the one that was most spreadable for the media. So, it got spread,” he told ETimes.