‘Can’t be homebreaker in broken house’: Komal Rani hits back at Sunita amid Govinda rumours

Komal Rani Swarnkar has broken her silence on the speculation surrounding her relationship with Govinda, after the actor’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, publicly spoke about trouble in her marriage and asked women and Gen-Z to support her. Rani, who has been linked to Govinda amid rumours surrounding their equation, took to Instagram Stories on Saturday with a strongly worded statement, saying she should not be blamed for problems in an “already broken house.”

The Roopa actor did not name Sunita or Govinda in the post, but her remarks came directly amid the ongoing speculation about her and the veteran actor. Govinda and Rani had recently been seen together at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja, an appearance that further fuelled discussion about their relationship.

Komal Rani Swarnkar says she cannot be a ‘homebreaker’

Rani addressed the controversy in a lengthy Instagram Stories post, questioning the suggestion that she could be responsible for problems in someone else’s marriage.

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“Jo aurat apne hi pati ko salon se jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nhi lagti. Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in already broken house. People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow, just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear,” she wrote.

She then questioned why a woman would choose to repeatedly discuss her personal pain in public instead of trying to resolve it privately.

“I don’t understand what kind of pain a woman is going through, where, instead of trying to heal it, she seems to enjoy putting it on display in public,” she wrote.

Rani went on to question whether the public discussion was genuine or part of a larger plan.

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“Is this really a pain or it is carefully thought out conspiracy? To constantly mentally harass a man, stop him from working, force him to sit at home and waste away, isolate him completely and drive him to the point of death. I don’t think any good and devoted wife could treat her husband so terribly,” she wrote.

She further questioned whether such behaviour could be driven by a desire to gain public sympathy.

“Are women like this mentally unwell, or are they simply too clever for their own good fully aware that what they couldn’t accomplish behind doors, They can achieve by going public and gaining people’s sympathy,” she added.

Rani ended her post with a direct request not to involve her in the dispute.

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“Stop using my name to serve your agenda May God protect every decent man from such cunning women,” she wrote.

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What Sunita Ahuja said about her marriage

Rani’s post came a day after Sunita spoke about the difficulties in her personal life during a visit to the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata. Sunita said she had gone to seek Goddess Kali’s blessings and asked for the “demons” in her life to be removed.

“I have come to Dakshineswar Temple today to seek the blessings of Goddess Kali. As you all know, Goddess Kali destroys demons. There are some demons in my life too, and I have come here to ask the Goddess to destroy them as well,” Sunita said.

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She also appealed to the media not to give publicity to people she believed were using the controversy for attention.

“Those who are trying to gain publicity by coming into the media, I fold my hands and request the media not to support them. If the daughter or daughter-in-law of your own family had to go through all this, what would you do?” she said.

Sunita also sought support from women and Gen-Z.

“I want all of you to please support me. All the Gen-Z youngsters and women, please support me. What is happening to me is not right. My home is breaking for no reason.”

Govinda on his equation with Komal Rani

The latest controversy follows Govinda’s visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with Rani on September 22. The actor’s appearance with his Roopa co-star came hours after Sunita had visited the same pandal alone.

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Govinda later addressed the speculation, insisting that his equation with Rani was professional and that their visit was connected to his upcoming film.

“I went to Lalbaugcha to pray for my film ‘Roopa’. Earlier, I visited temples with Karisma Kapoor, and it turned out to be good luck for me. My films were a big hit. I also went with Raveena Tandon and now with Rani Swarnkar. I prayed as I am starting it again after a long time,” the actor told ANI.

Govinda then claimed that the controversy was not accidental but part of a deliberate attempt to malign his image.

“It is not anyone’s fault. This is a very strategically planned movement. It will happen more. It was part of a plan to distance me from my family and then tarnish my image in society. They had tried this before, but they were never successful.”

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Govinda and Sunita have been married since 1987 and have two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.