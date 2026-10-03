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Komal Rani on alleged relationship with Govinda: ‘We announced our film, not a romantic affair’
Komal Rani Swarnkar has responded to the controversy surrounding her alleged relationship with actor Govinda. She defended her public appearances with Govinda as promotional activity for their upcoming film.
Actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, who has been at the centre of speculation about an alleged relationship with veteran Bollywood actor Govinda, has broken her silence with a lengthy statement posted across multiple Instagram Stories on Friday. The duo is starring in an upcoming film called Roopa.
Komal started her statement by pointing to what she described as a selective outrage from celebrities who have commented on her personal life and her association with Govinda. She questioned why the same people who stay silent on serious national issues have chosen her personal life as the hill to speak on.
“Recently, I have seen some celebrities openly commenting on Govinda ji and my personal life and our character. Yet I have never seen them come forward so strongly to express their opinion on any serious issue, whether it was terrorism, politics, the death of actors or even another actor’s multiple marriages,” she wrote. “Why, then, has our personal life suddenly become such a public spectacle that everyone feels entitled to comment on it?”
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Komal directly addressed the criticism around her public appearances alongside Govinda, which have been widely interpreted by some as evidence of a romantic relationship. “Since when did going before Ganpati Bappa alongside my hero and praying for the success of my upcoming film Roopa become a matter of shame, a national issue or dikhawa for others?” she wrote.
She made it clear that the film was the reason for their public visibility, not a personal relationship. “We announced our film Roopa, not a romantic affair,” she wrote. She also challenged those who have assumed the appearances are personal rather than professional. “We are working together, and we will continue to be seen together. If that bothers anyone, let them burn,” she wrote.
Without naming specific individuals, Komal Rani Swarnkar pointed at an actresses in the film industry whom she accused of using the controversy to extend their own fading public profiles. “Some actresses in the film industry, whose careers have gone cold, whose films are no longer working at the box office, seem to have nothing left except their washed-out brand tags,” she wrote. “They are trying to stay relevant by sticking their noses into other people’s ongoing controversies and trying desperately to keep themselves in the limelight.”
Also Read: Govinda on relationship with Komal Rani: ‘Even if there’s an affair, not a subject for anyone’
She said she does not care about their opinions. “I honestly don’t give a damn whether these people think I am a good person or a bad one,” she wrote. She then offered her own theory about what is motivating the criticism. “I feel they are all part of the same group, taking out their frustration over their own failed marriages on someone else,” she wrote.
Komal Rani Swarnkar named Kashmera Shah and Divya Khossla directly, both of whom had previously criticised her publicly for her appearances with Govinda and made allegations against her. Shah is the wife of comedian Krushna Abhishek, who is Govinda’s nephew. The Govinda-Krushna family feud has been one of Bollywood’s most public family disputes for years, adding a layer of personal stakes to Shah’s comments.
She asked both women to stop associating themselves with her name. “Stop trying to stay relevant by constantly associating yourselves with my name. Perhaps the saying is true, ‘Your dignity is in your own hands. People like that should know their limits and stop provoking others to the point where your own past may be exposed,’ she wrote.
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