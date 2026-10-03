Komal Rani on alleged relationship with Govinda: ‘We announced our film, not a romantic affair’

Actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, who has been at the centre of speculation about an alleged relationship with veteran Bollywood actor Govinda, has broken her silence with a lengthy statement posted across multiple Instagram Stories on Friday. The duo is starring in an upcoming film called Roopa.

Komal started her statement by pointing to what she described as a selective outrage from celebrities who have commented on her personal life and her association with Govinda. She questioned why the same people who stay silent on serious national issues have chosen her personal life as the hill to speak on.

“Recently, I have seen some celebrities openly commenting on Govinda ji and my personal life and our character. Yet I have never seen them come forward so strongly to express their opinion on any serious issue, whether it was terrorism, politics, the death of actors or even another actor’s multiple marriages,” she wrote. “Why, then, has our personal life suddenly become such a public spectacle that everyone feels entitled to comment on it?”