Koi Jaane Na trailer: Fact meets fiction in this Kunal Kapoor starrer murder mystery

How far can an author go to find his story? What happens when lines between fact and fiction get blurred? Koi Jaane Na has actor Kunal Kapoor in a never seen before avatar, as he plays a grey character. The Amin Hajee directorial film also stars Amyra Dastur, Achint Kaur, Ashwini Kalsekar and others.

The makers on Saturday dropped the trailer of Koi Jaane Na that takes us into the mysterious world of Kabir Kapoor, a writer by profession. Unable to find a lead to his next novel, he takes on writing murder mysteries and even starts living the life of his novel’s murderer, or that’s what it seems from the trailer.

What conspires is a chain of killings that happen as per the plot of Kabir’s novel. While the police get suspicious about the truth, Kabir’s girlfriend Suhana also becomes a victim of the murderer’s next move. Though we do not get to see the face of the ruthless assailant who’s hiding behind his hoodie, we can only guess that it’s Kunal Kapoor himself, as his Kabir has got deeply entangled in his own story and has started living the killer’s life.

Koi Jaane Na also includes a special song featuring superstar Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam. The track titled “Har Funn Maula” released recently, and climbed the charts in no time. The video exuberantly showcases the sizzling chemistry between Aamir and Alli.

Touted to be a psychological thriller, Koi Jaane Na has been produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Amin Hajee Film Company, and is slated to release on April 2.