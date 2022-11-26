scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

Unboxing Koffee with Karan’s coveted coffee hamper; Tanmay Bhat shows off Marshall speaker, Audi espresso maker, and fancy cufflinks

Comedians Tanmay Bhat and Rohan Joshi unboxed Koffee with Karan's special 'coffee hamper' in a new YouTube vlog.

Tanmay BhattTanmay Bhatt and Rohan unboxed the famous Koffee With Karan.

Appearing on filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan is basically the equivalent of getting a membership into an excusive club. The who’s who of the film industry has been featured on the show, as they discuss work, personal lives, and fight over the coveted coffee hamper in the famous rapid fire round. Comedian Tanmay Bhat, who was featured on the season seven finale of the chat show, shared the contents of the hamper on his YouTube channel. He was joined by his former AIB colleague Rohan Joshi.

Both Tanmay and Rohan brought their trademark humour to the unboxing video. The first item that Tanmay unveiled was cufflinks by Karan Johar’s jewellery brand Tyaani.

 

Other boxes contained fancy coffee, tea, a classy teapot, a Audi espresso maker, an Amazon Echo Show, a Koffee with Karan branded cup, Marshall speakers, and a box of sweets. A visibly excited Tanmay praised the person in charge of curating the hamper, and gave them “15 out of 10!” Tanmay was especially excited with the car espresso machine, and joked that he ‘will have to buy a new car to use this.’

The coffee hamper has been won by several celebrity guests in the past such as Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan among others. Recently, Karan had also done an unboxing of the hamper in a special video shared by Disney+ Hotstar.

The latest season of Koffee with Karan featured Telugu actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, digital influencer Kusha Kapila, besides the regular line up of stars such as Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, among others. The show has been renewed for an eighth season.

