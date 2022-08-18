Karan Johar says he had second thoughts about Student of the Year: ‘I was like why is the script so bad?’

August 18, 2022 2:43:26 am
Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan Season 7 hosted actors Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra this week. During the course of the show, Vicky and Sidharth discussed their career trajectories. Karan also spoke about Sidharth’s debut film Student of the Year, and how he had doubts about making the film in the first place.
Karan said that he was sitting with creative director Abhishek Varman four days into the shooting of the film. He then told Abhishek, “Why are we making this film? Have you read the script?’ Abhishek asked, ‘Karan, what are you doing?’ I suddenly decided to read the script cover to cover.”
Sidharth interjected, “You’re just under-valuing yourself.” Karan continued, “What we finally shot was very different from what the script actually was. We changed that. I don’t know what I was doing. I think I was drunk or something. I started shooting for the film and I was like why is the script so bad? Of course, it turned out to be an entertaining watch, but it had its own journey.”
Student of the Year was the launch pad for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The film completed 10 years of its release in 2022.
For Sidharth, this is his fourth appearance on Koffee with Karan. He has previously appeared with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Aditya Roy Kapur.
So far, this season of Koffee with Karan has already hosted Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.
Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams on Disney Plus Hotstar.
