Koffee with Karan 7: Varun Dhawan reveals Arjun Kapoor flirts with women online, concerned Anil Kapoor says ‘uska break-up ho jayega’

Actors Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor were the latest celebrities to appear on Koffee with Karan Season 7. The JuggJugg Jeeyo duo discussed their acting journeys and personal lives. Varun Dhawan also took the opportunity to troll his close friend Arjun Kapoor several times during the rapid fire round.

Asked which Bollywood celebrity ‘brags the most’, Varun named Arjun. When Anil said that he shouldn’t be saying such things about his nephew, Varun added, “Shaukeen aadmi hai (He’s a man of culture).” The two laughed, and this proceeded to become a running gag on the episode. Varun also said that Arjun is a gossip monger and a flirt.

Anil Kapoor was shocked at what Varun Dhawan was saying and made it clear with his expression. Varun said, “Arjun karta hai flirt kabhi kabhi (Arjun flirts occasionally).” Karan was surprised, too. He exclaimed, “Really? Is he sliding into people’s DMs?” Varun replied, “Once in a while, it’s all fine.” And Karan said that even he’d ‘heard’ this.

Arjun has been in a relationship with Malaika Arora for the last few years, and the two haven’t shied away from speaking about their relationship publicly. Anil was actually concerned now about what Varun had revealed. He said, “Uska break-up ho jayega (He might have a breakup now).” Varun backtracked, and said, “Nahi nahi, woh nahi hoga (No, that won’t happen).” Varun attempted to make amends by praising Arjun as a talented and underutilised actor, but Karan called him out and said that he would cut this bit out. “Don’t make it up now, uski baja bhi raha hai aur…” Anil said.

When Varun Dhawan ultimately won the rapid fire round, he joked that he had also lost a friend. Anil Kapoor said, “I would rather lose the hamper than the friend.”

Koffee with Karan is well into its seventh season. Several stars including Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra-Vicky Kaushal featured on the show previously.